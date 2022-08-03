Camden Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.94. 49,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,355. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.96 and a 200 day moving average of $251.63.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

