Camden Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 109,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

