Camden Capital LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

