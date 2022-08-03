Camden Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

