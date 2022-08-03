Camden Capital LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Camden Capital LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $286.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

