Canadian National Railway (CNI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI):

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $122.00 to $134.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$167.00 to C$169.00.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$166.00.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$163.00.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$152.00.

7/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $119.00.

7/15/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $113.00.

7/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$162.00 to C$148.00.

7/7/2022 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/6/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $137.00 to $127.00.

7/6/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $137.00 to $127.00.

6/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

