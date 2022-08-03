Capco Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 7.7% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,836. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

