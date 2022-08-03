Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of CCOEY opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

