Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at ATB Capital

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.36.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.40. 44,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,849. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.13. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.4175438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

