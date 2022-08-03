Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

