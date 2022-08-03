Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,294,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

