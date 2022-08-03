Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $13.70. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 2,699 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,164.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John V. Balen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,223. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Cardlytics Stock Up 8.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 280.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

