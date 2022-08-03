Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $13.70. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 2,699 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,164.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John V. Balen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,223. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 280.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

