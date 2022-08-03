Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.55. Cars.com shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $6,954,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,833,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,745,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,351,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.