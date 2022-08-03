Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.55. Cars.com shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Cars.com Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $827.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $6,954,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,833,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,745,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,351,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
