Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,704 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,904. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $780.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

