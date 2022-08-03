CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CatchMark Timber Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,067,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 492.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 344,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading

