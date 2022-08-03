Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cavco Industries to post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Shares of CVCO opened at $250.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.84 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
