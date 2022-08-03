Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cavco Industries to post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO opened at $250.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.84 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Further Reading

