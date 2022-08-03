Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 14,202 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $20,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 23,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

