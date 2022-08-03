Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 1,565,418 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,843,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,418 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $55,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.5 %

PK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 14,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,363. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

