Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 279,806 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,806 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up 1.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.38% of American Campus Communities worth $107,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 224,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $4,509,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Insider Activity

American Campus Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. 21,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.68 and a beta of 0.75.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

