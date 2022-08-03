Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 629,220 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,220 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 3.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.66% of Realty Income worth $272,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

