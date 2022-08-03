Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,887 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.74% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after buying an additional 746,724 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,719,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,947,000 after purchasing an additional 272,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 274,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,980. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

