Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565,302 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.25% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $34,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,304 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 67,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,426. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

