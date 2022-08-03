Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,957 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $25,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

MAA traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $180.31. 2,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average of $192.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

