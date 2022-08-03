Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $61.77 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $61,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,423. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

