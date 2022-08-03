Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 237,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,082,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 222,440 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8,941.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 92,814 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,213. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.