Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 4,700 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,541,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

ELS traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,008. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

