Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,712 shares during the quarter. Life Storage makes up 1.9% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 1.14% of Life Storage worth $134,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 22.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 752,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Life Storage Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,783. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.69%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

