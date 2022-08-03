CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 206,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 88,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 657,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 253,982 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,707,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 102,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

