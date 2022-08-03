Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues Earnings Results

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Centerspace Stock Up 0.7 %

Centerspace stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,584. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. Centerspace has a one year low of $74.99 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -121.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

CSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

In related news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

