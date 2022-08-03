Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.0 %

CENT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,762. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $57.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

