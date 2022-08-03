Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 83,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

