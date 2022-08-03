Central Securities Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Central Securities Corp reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for about 5.7% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $53,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

