Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPYYY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Centrica Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

