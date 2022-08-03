Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Up 6%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares were up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 473,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

