ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $64,543.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $64,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of CHPT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. 208,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,461,845. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CHPT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
