ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $64,543.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $64,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. 208,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,461,845. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHPT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

