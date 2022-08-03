Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Check Point Software Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.