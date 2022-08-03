Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,666 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $92,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $21,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,461. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $150.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

