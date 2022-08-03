Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Down 20.9% in July

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $145.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $150.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

