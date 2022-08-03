Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.95

Shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

