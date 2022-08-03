China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
China Merchants Bank Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of CIHKY opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $45.05.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
