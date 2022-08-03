Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.70 and traded as low as C$14.14. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 250,201 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.