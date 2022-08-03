Chromia 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.54 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $116.67 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,304.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00127549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032244 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.