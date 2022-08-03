CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHSCO stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. CHS has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $29.39.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
