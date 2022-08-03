Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 0.1% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $57,279,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.80. 10,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average is $202.54. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

