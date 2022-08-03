Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Church & Dwight worth $411,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.62.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

