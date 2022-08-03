CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 83,238 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. The company has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

