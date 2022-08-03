CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $509,423,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,480,000 after acquiring an additional 237,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.