CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 5,319 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.57. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

