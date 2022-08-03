CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $421,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,661,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,709,803 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $183.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

