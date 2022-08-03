CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,959 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

